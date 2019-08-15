Huddersfield Town v Fulham

Steve Mounie played for Benin in this summer's Africa Cup of Nations

Huddersfield are likely to include Steve Mounie and Rajiv van La Parra in their squad after they came on in the Carabao Cup defeat by Lincoln.

Midfielder Juninho Bacuna has overcome a calf problem and could feature too.

Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah could be named on the bench after joining from Tottenham last week in a move that saw Ryan Sessegnon move the other way.

Scott Parker's side were not in midweek cup action as they do not enter the competition until the second round.

Match facts