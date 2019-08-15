Huddersfield Town v Fulham
Huddersfield are likely to include Steve Mounie and Rajiv van La Parra in their squad after they came on in the Carabao Cup defeat by Lincoln.
Midfielder Juninho Bacuna has overcome a calf problem and could feature too.
Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah could be named on the bench after joining from Tottenham last week in a move that saw Ryan Sessegnon move the other way.
Scott Parker's side were not in midweek cup action as they do not enter the competition until the second round.
Match facts
- Huddersfield Town have won just one of their past 13 league games against Fulham (W1 D4 L8), winning 1-0 in the Premier League at the John Smith's Stadium last season.
- In the Championship, Fulham's last visit to Huddersfield was in April 2017, winning 4-1 under Slavisa Jokanovic, with current manager Scott Parker an unused substitute that day.
- Huddersfield have scored just six goals in open play in their 17 league matches under manager Jan Siewert, with both of their goals so far this season coming via Karlan Grant penalties.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic is looking to score in consecutive league matches for Fulham for the first time since September 2018 - the Serbian has scored in one of his past 18 away league matches.
- Since collecting seven points from three league games during November 2018 (W2 D1 L0), Huddersfield have collected just seven points from 27 league matches (W1 D4 L22).
- Fulham have won just five points from their last 21 away league matches (W1 D2 L18).