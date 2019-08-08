Football gossip: Zaha, Dybala, Mandzukic, Pogba, Luiz, Rojo, Fernandes, Rose, Berahino

Crystal Palace'sIvory Coast midfielder Wilfried Zaha, 26, was left devastated after a deadline day move to Everton did not materialise and remains adamant that he wants to leave Selhurst Park. (Telegraph)

But Zaha fears his chances of a big money move have now gone following Thursday's deadline. (Mail)

Palace manager Roy Hodgson dismissed Zaha from training on Thursday because the player was "not in the right frame of mind" after handing in a transfer request on Wednesday. (Mirror)

A move for 25-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala from Juventus to Tottenham fell through due to complications surrounding an image rights issue. (ESPN)

Spurs requested help from Juventus to pay Dybala's image rights - support the Italian champions were not prepared to offer. (90min)

Tottenham believed that they had a £64m deal in place for Dybala, but Juventus became less keen on a deal following target Romelu Lukaku's decision to trade Manchester United for Inter Milan. (Telegraph)

Manchester United backed out of a move for Juventus and Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, due to the Italian champion's asking price and the Croatian's wage demands. (ESPN)

Real Madrid believe the door is closed on a move for French midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, after United did not strengthen their midfield on deadline day. The La Liga side will instead turn their focus to Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 27. (Marca)

Fears over first-team appearances under Chelsea manager Frank Lampard prompted Brazil defender David Luiz, 32, to force a move to London rivals Arsenal. (Standard)

Transfer window closed... All the deadline day deals as they happened

Everton boss Marco Silva was determined to add pace to his attacking options on deadline day and quickly identified Arsenal 23-year-old Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi as an alternative to main target Zaha. (Guardian)

But Everton were not prepared to meet Manchester United's asking price for 29-year-old Argentina defender Marcos Rojo. (Sky Sports)

Rojo was left fuming after his proposed move to Everton fell through. (Mail)

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha says the club's decision not to sign Tottenham'sBelgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 30, during the summer transfer window is a "complete mystery". (MEN)

United rejected the opportunity to sign Italy striker Moise Kean from Juventus, prior to the 19-year-old's move to Premier league rivals Everton. (90min)

Tottenham were left frustrated by Sporting Lisbon's refusal to lower their asking price for 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, Watford had a late bid rejected by Tottenham for England defender Danny Rose, 29. (Sky Sports)

Burundi striker Saido Berahino, 26, will sign for Belgian club Zulte Waregem following his release by Championship side Stoke City. (Mail)