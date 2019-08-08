Greg Cunningham: Blackburn Rovers sign Cardiff City defender on season's loan

Greg Cunningham has won four caps for the Republic of Ireland

Blackburn Rovers have signed defender Greg Cunningham from Championship rivals Cardiff City on a season's loan.

The 28-year-old former Manchester City trainee becomes Rovers' sixth signing of the summer window.

The four-times capped Republic of Ireland international was signed by Cardiff from Preston North End following the Bluebirds' promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

But he made just seven top-flight appearances for Neil Warnock's side.

Cunningham is not eligible for this season's two league games against his parent club, but can play for Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Cunningham's arrival follows the signings of Brighton keeper Christian Walton, Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo, Southampton forward Sam Gallagher, Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson and Middlesbrough's former Aston Villa, Liverpool and England veteran Stewart Downing.