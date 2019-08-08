Bayern Munich: German champions cruise to 23-0 warm-up win

Bayern Munich averaged a goal just under every four minutes against amateur side FC Rottach-Egern

Bayern Munich warmed-up for the start of the Bundesliga season with a 23-0 win over amateur side FC Rottach-Egern.

The German champions averaged a goal just under every four minutes as Corentin Tolisso scored four and Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick.

Lucas Hernandez made his first appearance since his club record 80m euros (£68m) move from Atletico Madrid.

Bayern get their league campaign under way against Hertha Berlin on Friday, 16 August at 19:30 BST.

While Borussia Dortmund beat the five-time European champions to win the German Supercup in the annual Bundesliga curtain-raiser, this was a much more comfortable outing for Bayern.

Otschi Wriedt also grabbed a hat-trick while Thomas Muller and New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh both scored twice.

Coach Niko Kovac made 10 changes at half-time against opponents they defeated 20-2 in 2018.