Wolves: Bayern Munich midfielder Shabani arrives at Molineux

Both of Meritan Shabani's appearances for Bayern Munich came against Eintracht Frankfurt

Wolves have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Meritan Shabani on a three-year deal.

The German youth international made two appearances for the Bundesliga champions and will initially feature in the under-23 side at Molineux.

Shabani, 20, follows the arrival of Portuguese youth international's Pedro Neto, 19, and Bruno Jordao, 20, on long-term deals from Braga.

Midfielder, Jordao, and winger Neto spent last term on-loan at Lazio.