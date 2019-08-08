Wolves: Bayern Munich midfielder Shabani arrives at Molineux
-
- From the section Wolves
Wolves have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Meritan Shabani on a three-year deal.
The German youth international made two appearances for the Bundesliga champions and will initially feature in the under-23 side at Molineux.
Shabani, 20, follows the arrival of Portuguese youth international's Pedro Neto, 19, and Bruno Jordao, 20, on long-term deals from Braga.
Midfielder, Jordao, and winger Neto spent last term on-loan at Lazio.
- Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.