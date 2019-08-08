Bobby Reid & Harrison Reed: Fulham sign Cardiff City forward & Southampton midfielder

From the section

Bobby Reid came through Bristol City's academy alongside Fulham left-back Joe Bryan

Championship side Fulham have signed Cardiff City forward Bobby Reid and Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed on season-long loan deals.

Reid, 26, moved to Cardiff from Bristol City last summer and scored five goals in 29 games.

Ex-England Under-20 international Reed, 24, has played 30 times for Saints since making his debut in 2013.

He spent last season on loan at Blackburn having been at Norwich for all of the 2017-18 season.

Follow all the deadline day news on our live page.

live page. Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.