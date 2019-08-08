Jamie Paterson & Ben Hamer: Derby County sign attacker & keeper on loan

Ben Hamer started Huddersfield's first three games in the Premier League last season. but became second choice behind Jonas Lossl after being injured against Cardiff last August

Derby County have signed Bristol City attacker Jamie Paterson and Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ben Hamer on season-long loan deals.

Hamer, 31, played seven times for the Terriers in the Premier League last season after joining from Leicester City in July last year.

He comes in after Scott Carson left the Rams to become third-choice goalkeeper at Manchester City.

Paterson, 27, has scored 45 goals in 288 league appearances in his career.

Before joining Bristol City in the summer of 2016 he spent time at Walsall, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield.

"Jamie is a versatile attacker and has significant experience at Championship level," boss Phillip Cocu told the club website.

"It is important to have strength in depth across all positions and Ben Hamer provides more competition in our goalkeeping department.

"I am sure Ben will fit into the group we have and be another important member of the squad."