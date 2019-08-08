Bolton Wanderers: Takeover suspended by Laurence Bassini court order

Bolton Wanderers' takeover by Football Ventures has been suspended after Laurence Bassini, who previously tried to buy the club, was awarded a court order blocking the sale.

Bolton's administrators said on Thursday that the sale had been "finally on the brink of completion".

The consortium's head, Sharon Brittan, watched the club's opening game of the season at Wycombe on Saturday.

The League One club entered administration in May.

"It is with a combination of outrage and disgust that I have to inform Bolton fans that the deal to sell the club has been temporarily suspended in the last hour," said Bolton's joint administrator Paul Appleton.

"Despite a long and hugely complex process of negotiation, we were finally on the brink of completion this afternoon when Bassini's order was served.

"Our lawyers are now in conversation with Counsel in a bid to overturn the order immediately."

Just three contracted senior outfield players travelled to Bolton's first game at Wycombe, as eight players made their club debuts in a 2-0 loss.

After that game, manager Phil Parkinson said the takeover of the club could "not come soon enough" to help his side compete in League One this season.

