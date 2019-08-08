Barnsley sign Patrick Schmidt & Leeds United's Clarke Oduor

Clarke Oduor is the third player to join Barnsley from Leeds this summer after defender Aapo Halme and forward Mallik Wilks

Championship club Barnsley have made two summer deadline day signings, bringing in Leeds United left-back Clarke Oduor and Austrian striker Patrick Schmidt from Admira Wacker.

Both Oduor, 20, who comes for an undisclosed fee, and Schmidt, 21, have signed four-year contracts.

Promoted Barnsley have ended up with 12 summer window signings.

Chief executive Dane Murphy said: "We consider the 2019 summer signings the most successful in the club's history."

The two latest signings follow the arrival of Mike Bahre, Luke Thomas, Mads Andersen, Brad Collins, Samuel Radlinger, Conor Chaplin, Toby Sibbick, Bambo Diaby and Oduor's two fellow Leeds team-mates Mallik Wilks and Aapo Halme.

"Patrick was a top target for the club," added Murphy. "We have made several bids on him since the opening of the transfer window and we are excited to finally have him on board.

"He has been a consistent member of the Austria youth international set-up from a young age and has shown his goalscoring ability in the Austrian Bundesliga."

Oduor, who can also play left midfield, made one appearance for Leeds, coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup defeat at QPR last season.

"It's great that Barnsley have faith in me and they want me so much and, for me personally, it's a great boost," he told the club website.

Both players could make their debut for the Tykes in Saturday's local derby at Sheffield Wednesday.