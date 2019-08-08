Jamie McGonigle: Crusaders sign striker from Coleraine

McGonigle scored 16 goals for Coleraine last season

Crusaders have signed striker Jamie McGonigle from Coleraine for an undisclosed fee.

The Dungiven native scored 65 goals in 179 appearances for the Bannsiders, winning the Irish Cup in 2018.

The move comes after the Crues, who were also linked with McGonigle last summer, had a bid for the 23-year-old rejected in July.

Crusaders begin their Irish Premiership campaign at home to Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

Coleraine, meanwhile, welcome Cliftonville to Ballycastle Road as manager Oran Kearney begins his second spell in charge of the club.

Kearney wished McGonigle well for the future

"After the initial bid from Crusaders last month, we tried to speak to Jamie and convince him to stay at the club like we would with any other player with a year left to run on his contract," Kearney told the Coleraine website.

"Despite pushing hard, Jamie told us he didn't want to enter negotiations immediately and that he would maybe speak to us around Christmas time.

"The problem with that is not only would Jamie speak to us at Christmas, but there would be other teams involved and we wouldn't want to enter a bidding war.

"It's also important that we protect the club financially and look at the bigger picture as it would be difficult for all parties if Jamie signed a pre-contract agreement with another club in January.

"I have learned from past experiences that keeping a player against his will is a detriment to both parties.

"Jamie is a top person and player. I've always had a close relationship with him and his father. I am privileged to have worked with him and play a part in his development and I wish him all the best in the future."