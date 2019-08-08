Sammy Clingan: Midfielder in 'best shape' since joining - Glenavon boss Hamilton

Clingan scored three goals in 12 appearances across all competitions for Glenavon last season

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has said midfielder Sammy Clingan is in the "best shape he has ever been" since joining the club.

The ex-Northern Ireland international missed the majority of last season through injury but has signed a new one-year contract at Mourneview Park.

Hamilton is excited at having Clingan available again as his side prepare to open their Irish Premiership season at home to Glentoran on Friday.

"Sammy's looking sharp," Hamilton said.

The 35-year-old former Coventry City and Kilmarnock man scored 12 goals in 32 appearances in his first season with the Lurgan Blues after joining in May 2017.

"I don't want to jinx him but Sammy is in the best shape he has been since he joined our club, and that includes his first season.

"He has been hitting huge distances in pre-season, both in training and in matches. He is great lad and a great pro, and everyone is delighted to see him in such good condition.

"It has been hugely unfortunate for him that he has missed so much football at the end of his career through injury, but hopefully the good pre-season he has had will stand him in good stead to have another great campaign."

'The market has become inflated'

Hamilton will continue in his role as player-manager this season

It has been a quiet summer transfer market for Glenavon, with striker Matthew Ferguson's arrival from H&W Welders the only signing that the Lurgan club have been able to secure.

While Hamilton admits he would like to have added more new faces to his squad, he was adamant they would not pay any players more than what they are worth in what he describes as an inflated market.

He also heralded the return from loan spells of Paddy Burns and Jack O'Mahony, and insisted he will continue with the focus of developing young players that has served the club well in recent years.

"Of course I would have liked to have brought a few more in - that's a given, everyone wants to freshen things up," he continued.

"But the wages have become inflated by other clubs with a lot more money and that has made it difficult for the rest of us to sign players.

"That's football and you have to accept it, but I've always said I won't pay a player more than he deserves. I would rather go with younger players than pay someone a wage they aren't worth.

"While we haven't brought in anyone from outside, we've got Sammy and Andrew Doyle back from injuries, and the two boys who were out on loan will also strengthen our squad."

'The investment is good for Glentoran'

Glentoran stun Lurgan Blues to make play-off final

Hamilton is looking forward to welcoming his former club to Mourneview on Friday evening for a repeat of the European play-off semi-final in May which the Glens won 4-2.

The ex-Northern Ireland striker said the investment that has been made in Glentoran by British-Iranian businessman Ali Shams Mohammad Pour, whose takeover of Glentoran was completed in July, is good for Irish League football.

The east Belfast club, who finished seventh last season, have made a host of summer signings, including former Dutch Under-21 international winger Elvio Van Overbeek, Croatian goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic and midfielder Hrvoje Plum, and ex-Derry City defender Patrick McClean.

"I really enjoyed my time at Glentoran and had a great relationship with the fans. This investment is a positive for club and they have already made a few big signings," added Hamilton, who will have defender Caolan Marron missing through injury.

"I've always been a manager who believes in focusing on my own team and not setting my players up to stop other teams. I want to focus on our strengths and if that is not good enough on the day then I'll hold my hands up.

"Of course it's important to get off to a good start, but we go out to win every game of football. We've had a good pre-season and are looking forward to the season starting."