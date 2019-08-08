Muhamed Besic and Michael Verrips join Sheff Utd on transfer deadline day

Muhamed Besic (second left) made more than 50 appearances on loan at Middlesbrough

Sheffield United have signed Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic on a season-long loan and Dutch goalkeeper Michael Verrips on a free transfer.

Bosnia player Besic, 26, who joined the Toffees in 2014, recently spent 18 months on loan at Middlesbrough.

"He is someone who can do everything we want a midfielder to do," said Blades manager Chris Wilder.

Verrips, 22, a former PSV Eindhoven youth player, spent last season at KV Mechelen.

"I've been welcomed well and I'm looking forward to the challenge, I've already got a good impression about the club and the people here," said the Dutchman, who signed a four-year deal.

The arrival of the duo takes the total of new additions to the squad to 10.

The Blades' most expensive signing this summer is striker Oli McBurnie, who joined from Swansea for a club record deal worth up to £20m.