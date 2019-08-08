Nahki Wells: Queens Park Rangers re-sign Burnley striker on loan

Nahki Wells featured for Bermuda in the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer

Championship side Queens Park Rangers have re-signed Burnley striker Nahki Wells on a season-long loan deal.

The 29-year-old Bermuda international spent 2018-19 on loan at Loftus Road, scoring nine goals in 43 appearances in all competitions.

"I went back to Burnley with the full intention of trying to get into the first team," he told the club website.

"That hasn't transpired so I had to accept that. Once the opportunity arose I was always going to come back."