Jacob Maddox: Tranmere Rovers sign Chelsea midfielder on loan

Jacob Maddox started 29 League Two games for Cheltenham last season

League One side Tranmere Rovers have signed Chelsea midfielder Jacob Maddox on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at League Two club Cheltenham Town, scoring four goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Maddox joined the Blues aged 14 but has yet to make a senior appearance, although he has featured eight times in the Leasing.com Trophy.

He becomes Tranmere's 11th signing of the summer transfer window.