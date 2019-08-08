Transfer deadline day was actually decent - how did social media react?

Tottenham did their bit on a busy deadline day, bringing in Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani lo Celso

Let's be honest, deadline day has been a bit of a let-down during recent windows.

No massive moves. No last-minute surprises like Rafael Van der Vaart out of nowhere and no Peter Odemwingie discussing a non-existent move in the QPR club car park.

For a lot of people the default deadline day setting has been as follows:

Or this:

But what's this? Romelu Lukaku on the move? Tottenham actually buying players? David Luiz heading from west to north London?

Transfer deadline day was back in a big way!

Of course there are far too many transfers to get into this one story - you can find them ALL on our dedicated transfers page - so apologies if your latest signing hasn't made the cut, but hey, it's the big deals that are are a big deal here.

And so, in that spirit, let's kick things off with the biggest Premier League buy (well, sale) of the day...

Romelu Lukaku - #NotForEveryone

He came, he scored 42 goals in 96 games and he left for £74m - a million less than Manchester United had paid for him just two years previously. No trophies to speak of and not many tears shed as the Belgian bid farewell to Old Trafford and hello to Inter Milan's famous San Siro.

His unveiling video included the hashtag #NotForEveryOne which, funnily enough, is how many Manchester United fans feel about their chief executive Ed Woodward. But this being deadline day, Woodward was afforded an unwanted hashtag all of his own.

#WoodwardOut was trending high on Thursday and was tweeted more than 50,000 times in the course of the day - second only to #DeadlineDay in terms of football-related tweets.

Making Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the world at £80m has done little to temper the, well, temper, that Manchester United fans find themselves in with their CEO. Even signing Paulo Dybala probably wouldn't have done the trick.

But one former Manchester United player clearly feels that no signings is better than panic-buying a player who might not be in it purely for footballing reasons. Patrice Evra posted on his Instagram "For all the football agents around the world @manchesterunited will never be your bank account!!! You come here because you respect the badge and dying winning trophies"

Speaking of which...

Will he? Won't He? No, he won't

Dybala was the name on the lips of many a football fan during this transfer window, with two Premier League clubs in for the Juventus forward. However Manchester United ended talks because of his wage demands and Juve ultimately decided not to sell to Tottenham.

So no hefty sum forked out for him by Tottenham, but one Spurs fan might just find himself out of pocket as a result of it falling through...

Suggested follow-up Tweet: "I immediately regret this decision"

Sucks to be that guy. Or at least it did until Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy got the chequebook out and paid £25m to Fulham for Ryan Sessegnon and took Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso on loan from Real Betis. Might just take the edge off a bit.

London calling

It was certainly all going off in north London. Not content with Tottenham doing bits in the transfer market, Arsenal got in on the action and finally got their man in Kieran Tierney. After two rejected bids, the Gunners stumped up £25m to bring the 22-year-old left-back to the Emirates. If at first you don't succeed, and all that.

And that's not all. In one of the more out-of-the-blue (geddit?) moves of the day, David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea. Cue everyone making the same joke...

(Won't work, guys, VAR is there to deal with cases of mistaken identity)

From out of the blue...

...to into the blue, albeit different shades.

Alex Iwobi to Everton for £28m-£34m has got everyone talking about the Toffees and got Arsenal fans praising their head of football, Raul Sanllehi, for his dealings throughout the summer window.

But it's also the blue of Man City which got tongues wagging today after the arrival of veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson on a season-long loan from Derby County,

Both Carson and the man in front of him in the pecking order, Claudio Bravo, have Champions League winners' medals, leaving first-choice keeper Ederson as the only main goalie at the Etihad not to get his gloves on one yet. Maybe this season? Who knows. The arrival of Joao Cancelo from Juventus could be the missing piece of the jigsaw for City.

Local hero

Now, it's only right to round this off with Mr Deadline Day Deal himself, Andy Carroll. His £35m transfer to Liverpool from Newcastle Utd was the mega-move of the January window in 2011 (funny, looking back, that in the same window Luis Suarez cost a paltry £22.7m by comparison) and now he's come full circle, heading back to the Toon to resurrect his injury-hampered career in front of the Gallowgate end.

It's certainly gone down well on Tyneside...

But who knows which deals will turn out to be steals and which will prove big mistakes. We'll find out soon enough with the Premier League returning this weekend. And then...

... bring on the January window!