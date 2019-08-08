Jacob Greaves: Hull City defender signs new deal and joins Cheltenham on loan

Jacob Greaves
Jacob Greaves has been at Hull since the age of eight

Hull City have loaned centre-back Jacob Greaves to Cheltenham for six months, after tying the defender to a three-year contract extension.

Greaves, 18, has been with the Tigers since the age of eight and signed his first professional deal in April.

He is yet to make his first-team debut and has been sent on loan to the League Two club for senior experience.

"It's an important step for me and I was only too happy to commit my future to the club," Greaves said.

"First-team football is the next big step for me."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you