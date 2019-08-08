James Bree: Luton Town sign Aston Villa defender on season-long loan

James Bree becomes the eighth player to move to Kenilworth Road this summer

Luton Town have signed Aston Villa defender James Bree on a season's loan.

The 21-year-old has played 28 times for Villa since joining the club from Barnsley in January 2017.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town and has made a total of 103 appearances in his career, mostly in the Championship.

"I've played in the Championship now for two or three seasons and I know what it's all about," Bree told the Luton Town website.

"I spoke to Graeme (Jones, Luton manager) on the phone and he was really welcoming, made me feel at home and that he wanted me, so it was an obvious decision as soon as I spoke to him."