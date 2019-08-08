Leonardo Da Silva Lopes: Hull City sign Wigan Athletic midfielder for undisclosed fee

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes made just two starts for Wigan, the last coming in their FA Cup third round tie with West Brom in January

Hull City have signed Wigan Athletic midfielder Leonardo Da Silva Lopes for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Hull, who have an option to extend the deal by a further year.

Lopes moved to Wigan for an undisclosed fee a year ago from Peterborough United, but made just three appearances and spent the second half of last season on loan at Gillingham.

He played 109 times for Posh having come up through their academy.

"I'm really excited to be here and I'm really looking forward to working with Grant McCann again," Lopes told the Hull City website.

"I'm still young and I still have a lot to learn, but I believe that Hull City is the right club to help me do that and I am looking forward to my future here."