Partick Thistle: Gary Caldwell says no financial assurances given

Colin and Christine Weir invested in Partick Thistle after winning £161m in the Euromillions

Scottish Championship: Partick Thistle v Dundee United Venue: The Energy Check Stadium Date: Friday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:05 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland and on the BBC Sport website

Gary Caldwell has had no assurances from the Partick Thistle board about his budget after a week of financial uncertainty.

Euromillions winner Colin Weir withdrew funding from the Scottish Championship club on Tuesday, and Thistle cancelled the hire of two team buses to claw back a deficit in the first-team finances.

Thistle also dismissed reports £200,000 has been cut from Caldwell's budget.

"If I've learned anything in my career it's prepare for anything," he said.

"These players are responsible and whatever the case is they will go out and perform for this club.

"I think sometimes in football we do too much for players. We spoon-feed them everything and that can lead to players who aren't responsible or accountable.

"If they have this little thing [cancelling the bus] to deal with for a short period, of time, it might be a good thing."

When asked if he has been told there will not be any more operational cutbacks, Caldwell added: "Not at the moment, no.

"The finances of this club are in very good condition from what I can see. I've been in all the board meetings."

As a result of Weir moving away from the club as a takeover of the Glasgow club progresses, it means there will no longer be £6m of funding from the lottery winner that was set aside for a new training ground.

"We would love a training ground and I think it would take the club to the next level but the facilities we have are excellent," Caldwell said.

"Colin Weir has been fantastic for this football club. What he has provided financially to put the club where it is is incredible and we will be forever indebted to him.

"But he has made his decision and we have to move on from that as a club and my main focus this week has purely been on football."