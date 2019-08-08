Scott McKenna: Derek McInnes concedes Aberdeen will lose defender eventually

Derek McInnes was pleased with Scott McKenna's performance against Rijeka

Derek McInnes concedes its "only a matter of time" before defender Scott McKenna leaves Aberdeen.

The Scotland centre-back played in the 2-0 Europa League third qualifying round first-leg defeat by Rijeka three days after asking to leave the club.

McKenna, 22, has been the subject of failed bids from Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

"He did what he's done for me since he first came in to the team," said the Aberdeen manager of his performance.

"He never put a foot wrong - very focussed, very aggressive, full of concentration.

"He showed exactly why there's interest in him in the first place. It's only a matter of time before he gets his move and we're just lucky to have him for that bit longer."

Before the tie in Croatia, McInnes spoke of his dismay at clubs making approaches for McKenna this week, with English transfer window closing on Thursday.

However, the Aberdeen manager was adamant the speculation did not detract from the player's performance.

"Scott has had a lot to contend with and it's probably a bit of relief to him," said McInnes. "We spoke today about the game and how we wanted to set about the task.

"Circumstances could have changed in a heartbeat but once he knew he was playing and we were on our way to the stadium he got his game head on."

'The penalty was a bit unnecessary for me'

Although Aberdeen showed little attacking intent, the key moment came just after the hour when Shay Logan was deemed to have pulled Antonio-Mirko Colak's shirt.

McInnes is adamant that the penalty was "unnecessary" but admits defender Logan's positioning cost his side.

"I was disappointed at the time. I didn't think it was a penalty. Having seen it again I think there's very little contact and the player has made the most of it," he said.

"I'm disappointed Shay [Logan] is the wrong side but the main thing is that the ball floats in to Joe [Lewis'] hands. There's no danger and it was all a bit unnecessary."