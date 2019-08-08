Tom Pearce: Wigan Athletic sign Leeds United defender for undisclosed fee

Tom Pearce's last Leeds appearance came in their FA Cup third-round loss at QPR on 6 January

Wigan Athletic have signed Leeds United's England Under-21 left-back Tom Pearce for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old former Everton youngster has agreed a three-year contract at the DW Stadium.

Pearce has played 10 games for Leeds since moving to Elland Road as a 16-year-old in 2014.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Scunthorpe United, scoring once in nine games as the Iron were relegated from League One.

Pearce signed a four-year deal at Elland Road in the summer of 2018, but featured in just two Championship games under Marcelo Bielsa.