Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The first round of fixtures in this season's Scottish Premiership yielded 19 goals and almost as many talking points. Can the second batch of games live up to that?

Celtic's trip to Motherwell starts the action on Saturday, with three other game later than day and a further two contests on Sunday.

Here, you can catch up with all the team news, quotes and stats and choose your preferred XI.

Motherwell v Celtic (Sat, 12:00)

Motherwell defender Jake Carroll begins a two-game ban for his late tackle on Livingston's Nicky Devlin last week while Casper Sloth, Christy Manzinga, Craig Tanner and David Turnbull are injured but Barry Maguire could return.

Celtic have sold Kieran Tierney while Hatem Abd Elhamed and Mikey Johnston join Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani on the sidelines and Jozo Simunovic is suspended.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We have a terrific home record here and we go in very confident. We will try to take our game to them and press them and try and get our wide players on the ball to cause them problems."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We have to get on with it, but it's a big ask for them to turn things round very, very quickly and play to the same levels in a 48-hour period."

Did you know? Motherwell are without a win in 11 league games with Celtic (D3 L8) since beating them 2-1 in December 2015 under manager Mark McGhee.

St Johnstone v Livingston (Sat, 14:00)

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon played 70 minutes of the Challenge Cup loss to Cove Rangers just four weeks after fracturing his elbow and could help shore up a defence that conceded seven goals at Celtic Park last Saturday. Chris Kane is back in the squad.

Nicky Devlin is a doubt for Livingston and Hakeem Odoffin is missing but Scott Robinson and Chris Erskine are back in training.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "Footballers get over disappointment very quickly. We have to make sure we get back to basics and cut out mistakes. We will have more of the ball and we are at home so that should help with confidence."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Last week was a good building block to start from. The players have set a marker down to reach and then go and surpass every week."

Did you know? Livingston are without a win in 17 away league matches (D9 L8).

Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Accies have signed central defender Sam Stubbs on loan from Middlesbrough and the 20-year-old could be involved, while Brian Easton, Ronan Hughes, Scott Martin and Mickel Millar return to the squad.

Kilmarnock have added attacking duo Liam Millar and Floriano Vanzo since losing out at home to Rangers in stoppage time last Sunday. Adam Frizzell is an injury doubt.

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "Our home record has been exceptional since I took over. We've only lost one game since February and that was to Rangers. So we're looking to make this place a fortress."

Kilmarnock forward Liam Millar: "I'm not here to take Eamonn Brophy's position but I am here to take some of the pressure off him when it comes to scoring all the goals."

Did you know? Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past 11 league games with Hamilton (W6 D5) since a 1-0 loss in January 2016.

Hearts v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Hearts defender John Souttar is expected to miss three weeks after rolling his ankle in last weekend's defeat at Aberdeen. Steven Naismith is pushing for a start after scoring with his first touch as a substitute at Pittodrie and new midfield signing Loic Damour could be involved. Aaron Hickey is suspended, which could mean a debut for Aidy White.

Ross County are likely to stick with the side that swept Hamilton Accies aside as on-loan Norwich City winger Simon Power recovers from a hamstring injury. Lee Erwin is still waiting to make his debut for the Staggies.

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "If the pitch looks a little bit different [after hosting the Edinburgh Festival's opening concert] then so be it but for me it was making sure we weren't going to damage the pitch permanently and we still have enough sunshine, although you won't know it looking outside, to encourage the grass to turn green again. It'll play just as normal."

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Ultimately, we believe we have players who can hurt Hearts and it's up to us to make sure they have an influence on the game."

Did you know? Hearts have lost just one of their past 13 Scottish Premiership meetings with Ross County (W6 D6), a 0-1 loss in March 2017.

Rangers v Hibernian (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor returns from a domestic suspension. Glen Kamara is a doubt after picking up a knock in Thursday's 4-2 win away to Midtjylland. New signing Brandon Barker could be in the squad.

Tom James sustained ankle ligament damage in the opening day win over St Mirren and joins a Hibs injury list that includes fellow full-backs David Gray and Lewis Stevenson, while winger Martin Boyle is a long-term absentee.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I've made it clear to the whole squad that everyone has to be ready. It is impossible to play every game and you have to be ready to play and give me a problem with selection for the next match."

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom: "We've got better balance to the squad. We'll be a work in progress. We have to get better. We need to keep pushing."

Did you know? Four of the past five league meetings between these two have finished level, with Rangers winning the other 1-0 in May of last season.

St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

St Mirren have bolstered their squad with the signings of Kyle McAllister and Calum Waters, while Jon Obika is pushing for a start up front after playing most of the second half in last weekend's narrow loss to Hibs.

Aberdeen could freshen up their defence with new loan arrival Zak Vyner following Thursday's 2-0 loss to Rijeka, while striker Curtis Main is fit after appearing for the last few minutes in Croatia. Ash Taylor remains out.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The squad looks a lot healthier now. We're starting to look like a proper team. We've now got plenty of time to the end of the window but there isn't that rush to get bodies in."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes on RedTV: ""We want to maintain our league form with a win at St Mirren and then we will concentrate on Rijkea again. It's the first disappointment for this team this year and it's important we try and respond the right way."

Did you know? Derek McInnes has never lost against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership as a manager, winning nine and drawing 10 of his 19 games.