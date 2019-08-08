Floriano Vanzo: Kilmarnock set to sign Belgian striker

Floriano Vanzo, right, scored twice in 17 Belgian top-flight games last term

Kilmarnock are poised to make Waasland-Beveren forward Floriano Vanzo their fourth summer signing, manager Angelo Alessio has confirmed.

The Belgian, 22, had a medical with the Scottish Premiership club on Thursday.

Vanzo, who has been at Parma and Club Bruges, scored twice in 17 games last term in the Belgian top tier.

"At the moment he is doing the medical; then maybe he can sign a contract. But until that's completed I can't say any more," Alessio said.

Alessio spoke before last Sunday's first Premiership game of the term about his struggles to bolster his squad.

However the Italian said on Thursday he was hopeful of adding to the signings of Laurentiu Branescu, Mohamed El Makrini, and Liam Millar before Saturday's trip to Hamilton Academical.

"Maybe it will be possible to take some players in tomorrow," he said. "I hope we can get some new additions in for Saturday's game."

Alessio is also confident of keeping Stephen O'Donnell at the club despite the the defender knocking back an initial offer of a new three-year deal.

The Scotland international - who has a season left on his contract - remains in talks with the club.

"It's a situation that's strange as we have now started the season and Stephen has a one-year contract," Alessio said. "I think the better moment to extend his contract was before now.

"I hope he will sign again because I don't see other problems. I don't know the situation but I hope he signs because he's a good player for the club and for me."