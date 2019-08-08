Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal loan forward to Leeds United for the season

Eddie Nketiah
Eddie Nketiah played for Arsenal in their recent friendly against Barcelona at the Nou Camp

Arsenal have loaned forward Eddie Nketiah to Championship side Leeds United on a season-long basis.

The 20-year-old has played 19 first-team games for the Premier League club, all but three of them as a substitute, scoring three goals in the process.

He made his debut for the Gunners in September 2017 as a substitute in their 4-2 Europa League win against Belarusian side BATE Borisov.

Nketiah is Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa's sixth signing of the summer window.

The England Under-21 international joins Jack Clarke, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison, Illan Meslier and Ben White at Elland Road for this season.

