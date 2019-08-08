Adel Amrouche set to sign as Botswana coach

Adel Amrouche has coached Kenya, Burundi and Libya in the past

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has identified Algeria-born Adel Amrouche as the Zebras' new coach.

The Belgian was in Gaborone last week and the BFA is finalising the contract for the coach.

"The appointment has been endorsed by the national executive committee." BFA chief executive officer Mfolo Mfolo said.

"But I am constrained to share the substantive deals at the moment because contractual obligations are still being attended to,"

Amrouche, who is set to sign a three-year deal, replaces local coach David Bright who was sacked in February following a string of poor results.

The former Kenya,Burundi and Libya coach was the only candidate, out of the more than 40 who applied, who was called up for an interview.

His most recent role was with Algerian side Mouloudia Alger.