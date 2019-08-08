Maxime Bennink: Reading Women sign Dutch forward from PEC Zwolle

Maxime Bennink (right) spent the past three campaigns with Eredivisie outfit PEC Zwolle

Reading Women have signed Netherlands youth international forward Maxime Bennink on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old former FC Twente youngster joins the Women's Super League club from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

Reading boss Kelly Chambers said: "After watching Maxime, I knew she would definitely fit in and strengthen my squad.

"She is very young, direct forward player who will give me a different dimension in my front line."

