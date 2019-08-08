Andy Carroll set to return to Newcastle United

Andy Carroll made 41 appearances for the Magpies in his first spell

Out-of-contract former England striker Andy Carroll is set to return to boyhood club Newcastle United.

The 30-year-old, released by West Ham this summer following a six-year spell blighted by injuries, is expected to sign a one-year contract.

Carroll made his Newcastle first-team debut in 2006, scored 31 league goals and helped them win promotion to the top flight in 2009-10.

He moved to Liverpool for a club-record £35m in 2011.

Carroll scored only six goals in 44 league games for Liverpool before he was loaned to West Ham for the 2012-13 season.

Although he experienced knee and hamstring problems during that campaign, the Hammers signed Carroll on a permanent deal for £15m in the summer of 2013.

Further injuries limited him to 142 appearances and 34 goals for West Ham.

Carroll will be Newcastle's fifth signing of the summer following the arrival of forward Joelinton, winger Allan Saint-Maximin, left-back Jetro Willems and right-back Emil Krafth.