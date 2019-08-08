Adam Nagy: Bristol City sign Hungary midfielder from Bologna

From the section

Adam Nagy played 16 games for Serie A side Bologna last season

Bristol City have signed midfielder Adam Nagy from Bologna on a three-year deal, although terms are undisclosed.

The Hungary international, 24, played 16 games for the Serie A club last term, his third season at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Nagy has made 88 career appearances in total, including 31 for hometown club Ferencvaros in Budapest.

"His energy and style of play will fit our team seamlessly," Robins boss Lee Johnson said.

"I'm delighted he has chosen us over a number of other possibilities."

It has been a summer of overhaul at Ashton Gate, as significant sums recouped for departing duo Adam Webster and Lloyd Kelly have been reinvested in the shape of 11 new arrivals.

Johnson and chief executive Mark Ashton have brought in defensive recruits such as Pedro Pereira, Tomas Kalas and Jay Dasilva.

The arrival of Nagy complements fellow midfield talent Han-Noah Massengo, Kasey Palmer, Tommy Rowe and Sammie Szmodics.

However, the Robins are still to sign a centre forward, something boss Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol he was targeting before the deadline.

