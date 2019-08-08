Chema: Nottingham Forest sign defender from Spanish side Levante

From the section

Chema helped Levante win promotion to La Liga in 2016-17

Nottingham Forest have signed defender Chema from Spanish side Levante for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old, who made 21 La Liga appearances last season and scored two goals, has signed a two-year deal.

The Spanish centre-back began his senior career with Alcorcon before joining Levante in June 2016.

Forest began their new Championship season with a home defeat by West Brom last weekend and next face an away trip to Leeds on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.