Chema: Nottingham Forest sign defender from Spanish side Levante
-
- From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest have signed defender Chema from Spanish side Levante for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old, who made 21 La Liga appearances last season and scored two goals, has signed a two-year deal.
The Spanish centre-back began his senior career with Alcorcon before joining Levante in June 2016.
Forest began their new Championship season with a home defeat by West Brom last weekend and next face an away trip to Leeds on Saturday.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.