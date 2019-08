Dennis Praet: Leicester City close to signing Sampdoria midfielder

From the section

Dennis Praet (right) made 34 Serie A appearances for Sampdoria last season

Leicester City are close to completing the signing of Belgium attacking midfielder Dennis Praet from Sampdoria for a reported £18m.

Praet, 25, made 34 Serie A appearances last season and Sampdoria boss Eusebio di Francesco has described him as "one of the best midfielders in Italy".

Praet began his career at Anderlecht before joining Sampdoria in 2016.

He played alongside Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemens at Anderlecht and for Belgium.

Praet, who has won three caps for Belgium, would be Leicester's fourth summer signing.

They brought in full-back James Justin from Luton, midfielder Tielemans from Monaco for £40m and Ayoze Perez from Newcastle for £30m.