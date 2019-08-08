Josh Grant: Plymouth Argyle sign Chelsea centre-back on half-season loan

Josh Grant featured in Chelsea U23s' 5-0 win against Plymouth Argyle in last season's EFL Trophy
Plymouth Argyle have signed centre-back Josh Grant on a half-season loan from Premier League side Chelsea.

The 20-year-old defender joined the Blues in 2015 on professional terms and has won four England Under-20 caps.

During the first half of last season, Grant played for Chelsea Under-23s and made four EFL Trophy appearances.

Grant later went on to join Yeovil Town, making 11 appearances for the Glovers during a short loan spell in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

He becomes the third Grant at Plymouth, joining midfielder Conor and forward Joel at Home Park.

