Emil Krafth: Newcastle sign Sweden defender from Amiens on four-year deal

Emil Krafth helped Sweden reach the quarter-finals at the 2018 World Cup

Newcastle have signed defender Emil Krafth from Ligue 1 side Amiens for about £5m on a four-year contract.

The Sweden right-back only joined Amiens on a permanent deal earlier this summer after a season on loan.

Krafth becomes the Magpies' fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Joelinton, Jetro Willems and Allan Saint-Maximin.

"When a Premier League team wants to sign you, of course you are happy," said the 25-year-old.

"I know Newcastle is a big club, so I'm very happy to sign here and to be here right now.

"It's a good moment in my career to take a step forward. The plans Newcastle had for me, I felt like they were fitting me perfectly, so that was why I chose Newcastle."

Krafth made 35 appearances in the French top flight while on loan at Amiens last season from Bologna.

He has won 20 caps for Sweden and played at last year's World Cup in Russia.