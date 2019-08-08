Marlon Pack: Cardiff City sign Bristol City captain

From the section

Marlon Pack (left) captained Bristol City in their opening Championship loss to Leeds United on 4 August

Cardiff City beat the transfer deadline to sign Bristol City captain Marlon Pack for an undisclosed fee.

The Bluebirds were granted an extension after the window closed on Thursday, with the 28-year-old midfielder signing a three-year contract.

Pack, who started his career at Portsmouth, joined Bristol City from Cheltenham Town in 2013.

It was Cardiff's second deal of the day after sealing a three-year deal for Birmingham City striker Isaac Vassell.