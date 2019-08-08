Real Madrid treatment of Gareth Bale 'strange', says Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp was Gareth Bale's Tottenham manager between 2008 and 2012

Real Madrid's treatment of Gareth Bale has been "strange", his former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp says.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane says it would be "best for everyone" if Bale left.

The 30-year-old Wales forward's move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning fell through last month but he has continued to be left out of Real's squads for recently friendly matches.

"It's not been good the way it came out," Redknapp told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers.

"It came out suddenly he [Bale] wasn't wanted around the place and he's not the type of lad that you would treat like that because he's not a problem.

"He's not a lad who's in the dressing room causing you problems or upsetting the rest of the spirit in the team, he's not one of them lads, so I don't know why you would treat Gareth like that. It was a bit strange."

Bale joined Real from Tottenham for a then world record fee of £85m in 2013.

Zinedine Zidane (left) is in his second spell in charge of Real Madrid

And despite winning four Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups during his time at the Bernabeu, he has been subjected to criticism from the club's fans.

Injury problems have limited Bale to 79 La Liga starts in the past four seasons and he was booed by Real supporters at times during the last campaign.

Zidane's return as Real boss in March was described as "bad news" by the forward's agent, Jonathan Barnett, because the Frenchman did not want to work with Bale and the two men disagreed on playing style.

"Gareth's a great player and he's a great lad as well, never been a minute's problem," Redknapp added.

"I managed him for four years and he's absolutely low maintenance, not a problem to anybody, gets on with his football, so I'm surprised really the way it's evolved at Real Madrid, surprised at how Zidane came out and suddenly said he's not wanted here.

"It wasn't the ideal way to deal with it and Gareth's not going to be pushed into or rushed into going somewhere he doesn't want to go.

"He's at a great club and you know what will happen, probably in a month or two they'll have a few bad results Real Madrid and they turn and say 'Come on Gareth we didn't mean it really and you're back in the team'."