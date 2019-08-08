Charlie Austin: West Bromwich Albion in talks to sign Southampton striker

Charlie Austin scored three times in 27 appearances for Southampton last season

West Brom are in talks to sign striker Charlie Austin from Southampton.

The 30-year-old has been troubled by injuries over the past few years but is a proven Championship goalscorer.

Boss Slaven Bilic is keen to strengthen his attack following the sale of Salomon Rondon and the failure to bring back Dwight Gayle, who scored 24 goals while on loan with Albion last season, from Newcastle.

Austin is due in the Midlands later on Thursday morning.

