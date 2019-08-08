Dominic Thompson: Brentford sign young Arsenal defender

Dominic Thompson played for Arsenal against Colorado Rapids, Fiorentina and Angers in pre-season
Dominic Thompson played for Arsenal against Colorado Rapids, Fiorentina and Angers in pre-season

Brentford have signed young defender Dominic Thompson from Premier League side Arsenal on a three-year contract.

The 19-year-old began his career with the Gunners after joining at the age of 12 and helped them reach the FA Youth Cup final in 2018.

Head coach Thomas Frank said: "He's a talented young player and over the past two years his development's increased.

"He can pass the ball well and deliver good crosses and he also has a very good mentality and wants to defend."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you