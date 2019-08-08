Dominic Thompson: Brentford sign young Arsenal defender

Dominic Thompson played for Arsenal against Colorado Rapids, Fiorentina and Angers in pre-season

Brentford have signed young defender Dominic Thompson from Premier League side Arsenal on a three-year contract.

The 19-year-old began his career with the Gunners after joining at the age of 12 and helped them reach the FA Youth Cup final in 2018.

Head coach Thomas Frank said: "He's a talented young player and over the past two years his development's increased.

"He can pass the ball well and deliver good crosses and he also has a very good mentality and wants to defend."

