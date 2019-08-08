Massimo Luongo: Sheffield Wednesday sign QPR midfielder for undisclosed fee

From the section

Massimo Luongo scored three goals in 43 appearances for QPR last season

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Australia international midfielder Massimo Luongo from Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old began his senior career with Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Swindon in 2013 following a loan spell.

He went on to join the Rs in 2015 and scored 10 goals in 152 appearances in his time at the Championship club.

Luongo is the Owls' fifth singing after Moses Odubajo, Julian Borner, Kadeem Harris and Paul Jones joined.

