Tyler Magloire: Rochdale sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

Tyler Magloire against Liverpool FC
Tyler Magloire has been at Blackburn since he was nine

League One side Rochdale have signed defender Tyler Magloire on a season-long loan from Blackburn Rovers.

The 20-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Ewood Park side in the summer of 2017.

He has captained Rovers' Under-23 side and made two first-team appearances. His debut came in a 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic last season.

"I personally felt it was the best decision for me as it seemed like the best fit," Magloire said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you