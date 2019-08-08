Zak Vyner: Defender joins Aberdeen on loan from Bristol City

Zak Vyner 13 appearances

Zak Vyner could feature in Aberdeen's Europa League qualifier against Rijeka after signing on a season-long loan from Bristol City.

The 22-year-old has joined up with the Dons squad in Croatia and is eligible after being registered with Uefa before Wednesday evening's deadline.

Vyner, who spent last season on loan at Rotherham United, arrives after Scott McKenna handed in a transfer request.

Ash Taylor is out injured and Mikey Devlin is a fitness doubt.

Vyner, who can play in central defence or at right-back, made 13 appearances for Bristol City before playing in 34 games for Rotherham, who were relegated to League One.

He has also had loan spells at Plymouth and Accrington.

