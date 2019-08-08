Kane Hemmings: Striker returns to Dundee from Notts County

Dundee duo Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings (right) were both 2015-16 PFA player of the year nominees

Kane Hemmings has returned to Dundee on a three-year deal after leaving Notts County.

The 28-year-old striker moved on from Dens Park to Oxford United in the summer of 2016 after scoring 28 goals in 44 matches for the Dark Blues.

He managed 15 goals in his debut season at Oxford, scored 15 times on loan at Mansfield in the next campaign and netted 14 for County last term.

Hemmings also played for Rangers and Cowdenbeath earlier in his career.

Notts manager Neal Ardley said: "Obviously, we're disappointed to lose a player of Kane's quality but in the same vein we're hopeful this will help us improve the overall quality of the squad by using the money this frees up."