Illan Meslier: Leeds United sign Lorient goalkeeper on loan

Illan Meslier in action for France Under-20s
Illan Meslier kept 11 clean sheets for Lorient last season

Leeds United have signed France Under-20 goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a season-long loan from Lorient.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut last year and played 30 times for the French second division side last term.

Meslier represented France at this summer's Under-20 World Cup, where they were knocked out in the last 16.

He arrives at the Championship club to replace Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who left Leeds for Burnley on Friday for a fee of £2.5m.

