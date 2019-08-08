Danny Drinkwater: Burnley close to signing Chelsea midfielder on loan

Danny Drinkwater played 35 league games during Leicester's title-winning season in 2015-16

Burnley are close to signing Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on a season-long loan.

Drinkwater, a Premier League winner with Leicester City in 2015-16, joined Chelsea for £35m in 2017.

However, the 29-year-old has made just five league starts for the Blues and did not feature at all in the top flight last season.

Drinkwater has three England caps but has not appeared for his country since May 2016.

Burnley's signings this summer include defender Erik Pieters from Stoke along with striker Jay Rodriguez from West Brom and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Leeds United.