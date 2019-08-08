Sam Stubbs: Hamilton sign Middlesbrough defender on loan

Sam Stubbs spent last season on loan at Notts County

Hamilton Academical have signed Middlesbrough defender Sam Stubbs on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old is the son of former Hibs and St Mirren manager Alan and describes himself as a "leader on the pitch".

"My old man has told me a lot about the Scottish game and how different it is," he said.

"He said a lot of people underestimate it and struggle. He just said 'you've got the opportunity, go and take it'."

Having joined Boro from the Wigan Athletic academy, Stubbs spent time on loan at Notts County last season, playing 17 games as the financially-stricken English League Two club were relegated.