Aaron Mooy: Brighton close to signing Huddersfield midfielder

Aaron Mooy has 39 international caps for Australia

Brighton are close to signing Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy from Huddersfield.

The Seagulls have been monitoring 28-year-old Mooy for most of the summer but have waited until deadline day to make a move.

Brighton manager Graham Potter is confident the deal with go through before the 17:00 BST deadline.

Mooy joined the Terriers from Manchester City in 2017 and his contract at Huddersfield runs to 2020.

He has scored 11 goals in 120 appearances for the club.