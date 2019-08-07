Women's Premiership: Sion Swifts beat Reds to stay in league hunt

Ciara Grant was on target for Sion Swifts in their important league win against Cliftonville

Sion Swifts stayed in league contention with a 5-2 win at Cliftonville to move to within five points of Linfield.

Second-placed Glentoran closed the gap on Linfield, who were in Champions League action on Wednesday, to two points with a 12-0 win over Comber Rec.

Crusaders beat Derry City 1-0 as the Swifts and the Glens chased wins to put pressure on the table-topping Blues.

Donna Kay Henry netted twice for Swifts with captain Kendra McMullan, Kristin Desmond and Ciara Grant also on target.

The Reds went into the match in good form having drawn at Glentoran the previous week, but the Strabane-based women recorded an important win. They now also have a game in hand over Linfield.

Megan Moran and Marissa Callaghan were both on target for Cliftonville, who are now seven points off the top three.

Glentoran bounced back from their draw against Cliftonville last week with a thumping 12-0 victory at home to Comber Rec, who remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Striker Rachel Rogan bagged four goals with Kelly Baillie also netting twice. Jessica Davis, Victoria Carleton, Makyla Mulholland, Kerry Beattie, Danielle Maxwell and Olivia Marshall completed the rout.

Crusaders Strikers edged out Derry City with a goal from Amy McGivern.