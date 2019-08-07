Fran Villalba: Birmingham City sign midfielder from Valencia on a three-year deal

From the section

Fran Villalba made just two starts for Valencia, both in the Copa del Rey, with his last coming against Barcelona in February 2016

Attacking midfielder Fran Villalba has joined Championship side Birmingham City from Spanish La Liga side Valencia on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old former Spain Under-19 international moves to St Andrews' on a free transfer.

Villalba came through as a youth player at Valencia, but made just four first-team appearances for the club.

He spent last term in Spain's second division with Numancia, scoring four goals and creating seven in 40 games.

