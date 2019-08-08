Steve Bruce: Newcastle United boss accepts Sheffield Wednesday see him as 'the devil'

Sheffield Wednesday lost only three times in 18 matches after Steve Bruce took charge on 1 February

Steve Bruce says he accepts that he is seen as "the devil" by those at Sheffield Wednesday after he left the Owls to take over at Newcastle United.

The 58-year-old resigned as Wednesday boss in July shortly before he was appointed by the Magpies.

Wednesday later reported Newcastle to the Premier League over the former Sunderland manager's appointment.

"I understand I've left a lot of people disappointed and upset. I was selfish and can't apologise for that," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Bruce continued: "I've been labelled the devil and I have to accept that but I know I've left them in good shape. I wouldn't back against them because I think they'll do quite well this season."

Bruce, who led the Owls to 12th in the Championship last season, was born near Newcastle and was a boyhood Magpies fan.

"The big disappointment is that I did shake the owner's hand and I thought we had a nice gentleman's agreement - that it had been a short three or four months, I thanked him very, very much and the compensation was paid, this that and the other. And of course it didn't turn out like that," he continued.

"I hope they understand. It's like any Sheffield fan being given the opportunity to manage Sheffield Wednesday, what would they do?"