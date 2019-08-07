Scott Sinclair: Celtic future in doubt, says Neil Lennon

Scott Sinclair was given a year's extension on his deal in May

Scott Sinclair could leave Celtic before the transfer window closes on Thursday, admits manager Neil Lennon.

The winger was not in the club's squad for the Champions League qualifier in Cluj, the day before the Premier League and Championship window closes.

Celtic triggered a year's extension to 30-year-old Sinclair's contract in May.

"There's a bit of interest, but nothing concrete at the minute. That might change over the next 24 hours," said Lennon.

Joining from Aston Villa in 2016, Sinclair won Player of the Year in his first season in Scotland as well as a domestic treble.

Meanwhile, Lennon revealed there is no movement on the status of Kieran Tierney, with Arsenal expected to be considering a late third bid for the Scotland full-back.

"Nothing at the minute, no," said Lennon.

When asked if he is hoping he is still at Celtic come the close of the window, he added: "Absolutely. We all are."