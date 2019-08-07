HNK Rijeka v Aberdeen: Lewis Ferguson targets draw

Aberdeen beat Chikhura Sachkhere 5-0 in the previous round

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on 810MW, text commentary on the BBC Sport website

A draw in Croatia will be a good result for Aberdeen due to how strong they are at Pittodrie, believes Lewis Ferguson.

The Dons midfielder could make his 50th appearance for the club in Croatia since signing from Hamilton a year ago.

They meet Rijeka in the first leg of the third qualifying round on Thursday.

"A positive result over here, it could be a draw or getting an away goal like a couple of weeks ago when we were in Georgia and taking the draw back to Pittodrie," said Ferguson.

"That really suited us and it was a positive result because we know what we're capable of at Pittodrie as everybody has seen over the last couple of games."

The highlight of the 19-year-old's career so far is his overhead kick against Burnley last season.

However, Aberdeen ultimately lost that tie, but after wins over RoPS Rovaniemi and Chikhura Sachkhere, the Dons are desperate to set up a with with either AEK Larnaca or Gent with a place in the Europa League group stage at stake.

"Last week [the 5-0 win over Chikhura] we were difference class," Ferguson told Aberdeen's Red TV. "The energy, the tempo about us, the other team couldn't really live with it.

"Sunday [3-2 win over Hearts] was difficult again but we managed to get through it with three points. It tells you a lot about the team and the squad we've got. Even the boys on the bench as you see Ryan Hedges and Niall McGinn come on and change the game."