EFL Trophy: Liverpool Under-21s lose in their opening game against Oldham Athletic

Harvey Elliott made his Fulham debut aged 15 years and 174 days in a Carabao Cup tie at Millwall

Liverpool Under-21s narrowly missed out on a win in their first EFL Trophy appearance after Oldham Athletic came from behind to win 3-2.

Jamie Stott's late goal gave League Two Oldham the group stage win.

Liverpool's Neco Williams had opened the scoring early on but Oldham turned it round through Desire Segbe Azankpo's chip and an Alex Iacovitti volley.

Harvey Elliott, the 16-year-old forward who joined Liverpool from Fulham in the summer, then levelled before half-time.

Elliott became the youngest Premier League debutant at 16 years and 30 days as a Fulham substitute in their 1-0 defeat by Wolverhampton in May.

He moved to Anfield in July after attracting interest from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain.

Liverpool are one of two clubs making their debut in the competition this season, which features 16 category one academies as well as the 48 League One and League Two clubs.

Manchester United Under-21s are the other new team, who beat Rotherham United 2-0 on Tuesday.